SuperSport United have added Zambia international Billy Mutale to their squad for the 2018/19 Premiership campaign from Power Dynamos.

The announcement that the 25-year-old will be joining the Pretoria-based outfit was made by Dynamos who play in Zambia’s Super Division.

The defender was a part of the Copper Bullets squad which reached the 2018 COSAFA Cup final, but lost out to Southern African rivals Zimbabwe.

It subsequently seems he caught the eye of United and he has since signed a contract with the Kaitano Tembo-coached team.

A statement on Power 90’s official Facebook account read: “Dynamos FC international defender, Billy Mutale, has moved to Super Sport United FC of South Africa on a permanent transfer.

“Mutale’s move comes in the wake of the successful conclusion of negotiations held with Super Sport United.

“Mutale joined Power in 2014 and has spent five seasons at the club with his current contract expected to expire at the end of the 2018 football season.

“The club considers the decision good for the player’s personal career development and growth in a highly competitive league coupled with international exposure and a possible gateway into much a more advanced leagues in Europe.”