Top spot in the FAZ Super Division is at stake as leaders Zesco United welcomes second placed Green Buffaloes at home in Ndola on Saturday.

The two teams clash in the round 31 match at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium with just one point separating them.

Zesco leads with 63 points from 29 matches while Buffaloes sits on 62 points after playing 30 matches played.

Buffaloes could topple Zesco should they beat their hosts.

Zesco must avoid losing to stay top.

This will be Zesco’s first local league match following their elimination from the CAF Champions League at the group stage last Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Power Dynamos are searching for their first win in four matches as they host Napsa Stars at home in Kitwe on Saturday.

Power have posted two defeats and one draw prior to welcoming Napsa at Arthur Davies Stadium.

Sixth placed Power have 49 points while fourth from the bottom side Napsa sits on 26 points after 30 matches played.

Meanwhile, FAZ says Sunday’s match between Nkana and Kabwe Youth will be open to the public.

FAZ spokesperson Desmond Katongo said this is in compliance with SuperSport who have scheduled the match for live broadcast from Nkana Stadium.

And Katongo said Saturday’s match between Power Dynamos and Napsa Stars will be played behind closed doors as the home team serves a one match ban over crowd trouble.

FAZ Super Division – Week 31

01-09-18

15:00 Green Eagles Vs Nchanga Rangers (Independence Stadium)

15:00 Zanaco Vs New Monze Swallows (Sunset Stadium)

13:00 Buildcon Vs Nakambala Leopards (Levy Mwanawasa Stadium)

15:00 Zesco United Vs Green Buffaloes (Levy Mwanawasa Stadium-Live on

15:00 Lusaka Dynamos Vs Nkwazi (Nkoloma Stadium)

15:00 Lumwana Radiants Vs Kabwe Warriors (Lumwana Stadium)

15:00 National Assembly Vs Kitwe United (Edwin Imboela Stadium)

15:00 Power Dynamos Vs Napsa Stars (Arthur Davies Stadium)

15:00 Forest Rangers Vs Red Arrows (Trade Fair grounds)

02-09-18

Nkana Vs Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy