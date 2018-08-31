Chipolopolo on Friday regrouped in Lusaka ahead of the 8th September away 2019 Africa Cup qualifier against Namibia.

Seven foreign based players were present on the first day of the camp as coach Sven Vandenbroek took charge of the two and half hour work out.

The seven players that have reported for duty are Clatous Chama (Simba FC-Tanzania, Rainford Kalaba, Nathan Sinakala, Kabaso Chongo (all TP Mazembe), Augustine Mulenga, Justin Shonga (both Orlando Pirates) and Salulani Phiri (Polokwane City).

However, Mulenga sat out of the session due to the injury which is being assessed.

Vandenbroek is now waiting for local players that will be featuring for their clubs this weekend with the European legion expected on Monday.

Meanwhile, Zambia have no point in Group K after starting the qualifying campaign with a 1-0 home loss to Mozambique on 10 June 2017.

FULL SQUAD

(GOALKEEPERS)

Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco), Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos) Kennedy Mweene (Mamelodi Sundowns-RSA)

(DEFENDERS)

Solomon Sakala (Zesco United), Gideon Sichone (Green Buffaloes), Gampani Lungu (Supersport-RSA), Isaac Shamujompa (Buildcon) Luka Banda (Napsa Stars), Stoppila Sunzu (FC Metz-France), Kabaso Chongo (TP Mazembe-Congo), Lawrence Chungu (Buildcon), Emmanuel Mbola (Hapoel Raanana-Israel)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Nathan Sinkala (TP Mazembe-Congo), Sululani Phiri (Polokwane-RSA), Enock Mwepu (RB Salzburg-Austria), Jackson Chirwa (Green Buffalos), Lubambo Musonda (Gangzasar Kapan-Armenia), Clatous Chama (Simba-Tanzania) Spencer Sautu (Green Eagles), Rainford Kalaba (TP Mazembe-Congo), Bruce Musakanya (Red Arrows)

(STRIKERS)

Augustine Mulenga (Orlando Pirates-RSA), Fashion Sakala (Oostende-Belgium), Justin Shonga (Orlando Pirates-RSA), Patson Daka (RB Salzburg-Austria), Lazarous Kambole (Zesco)