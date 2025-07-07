The Copper Queens opened their TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) 2024 campaign with a thrilling 2-2 draw against host nation Morocco in front of a partisan crowd at the Olympic Stadium on Saturday night.

The Group A contest lived up to its billing as a high-stakes match with goals from captain Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji helping Zambia settle for a point in their tournament opener.

The Copper Queens stunned the home crowd just a minute into the match when Barbra Banda struck early following a high press and sharp finish to give Zambia a 1-0 lead.

Morocco responded in the 12th minute, winning a penalty after Grace Chanda was judged to have brought down Najat Badri in the box. Ibtissam Jraidi converted from the spot to level the score.

Zambia regained their lead in the 28th minute with a well-executed move, Banda turning provider this time when she threaded a perfect pass for Kundananji who made no mistake in slotting past the Moroccan goalkeeper to make it 2-1.

The Copper Queens dominated large spells of the first half and went into the break ahead. The second stanza saw Morocco bring in fresh legs in pursuit of an equaliser, while Zambia remained dangerous on the counter.

Zambia could have extended the lead in the 56th minute, but Banda’s shot was expertly saved by Khadija Er-Rmichi, before Ireen Lungu fired narrowly wide just minutes later.

Morocco found their equaliser late in the game when captain Ghizlane Chebbak scored in the 88th minute, ensuring the hosts avoided defeat on home soil.

Copper Queens coach Nora Häuptle praised her side’s determination and overall performance in a game that tested her team’s tactical and mental fortitude.

“It was a vibrant game, very entertaining, and honestly, we expected nothing less from two good sides. I want to congratulate Morocco on a strong performance and a great atmosphere in the stadium. We enjoyed it very much,” Häuptle said.

Häuptle noted that Zambia controlled the game for long periods and should have capitalised on several chances to put the contest beyond reach.

“We had a very strong start and went ahead early, and for over an hour, we were in control of the game. Our players were disciplined, determined and executed the game plan very well,” she said.

“We had enough chances to be 3-1 or even 4-1 up. That’s how well we played in moments. But Morocco made changes; they brought on technically gifted players, and they started to grow into the game in the last 20 minutes. That pushed us into a deep block.”

Despite losing first-choice goalkeeper Catherine Musonda before kick-off due to medical reasons, her replacement Ngambo Musole stepped in with a confident display.

“Our first-choice keeper Catherine (Musonda) was ruled out medically, which was a big blow. But Ngambo came in and played with authority, her communication, decision-making, and composure were impressive. In our team, we believe in team cohesion and unity, that’s one of our strongest values,” Häuptle

The Copper Queens will now shift focus to their second Group A fixture against Senegal, scheduled for 9 July 2025 at 18h00CAT at the El Bachir Stadium in Mohammédia.