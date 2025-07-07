By Edward Chisanga

This message is not to point a finger at UPND. It’s for the whole nation.

If one thing irks Zambians, it’s the praise songs always coming from economists and politicians and their sympathizers each time the nation scores a small economic win. For many years since independence, we have listened to songs of praise from economists, politicians and their praise singers about economic development that seem impressive in the ear but mean nothing in the mouth or stomach of many suffering Zambians. “The Kwacha has gained. Inflation goes down. The economy has grown. This is a development budget. Pro-poor budget.”

And this week, in particular 3 July 2025, an article in Zambian Observer reads, “Zambia emerges as a standout performer in UN investment report 2025.” It goes on, “Zambia has made an unexpected leap forward on the global investment stage.” He then lists numbers, “FDI inflows into Zambia surged from just $0.1 billion in 2023 to $1.2 billion in 2024, a twelvefold increase that positioned the country among Africa’s top gainers.”

Zambians have heard this rhetoric before. What they’ve not heard is, “Halleluiah, now you’ll have three good meals a day, clean drinking water and cheap ordinary food, electricity, transport and other essential benefits enjoyed by citizens in countries where economies are growing.

Where did we go wrong?

Once upon a time, inward Foreign direct investment (FDI) flows, small as they were, were improving. As Figure1 below shows, from 2000 – 2013, we see the continuous and stead rise of flows. You can see that the period shown is about two decades. If this upward trend of flows had continued, certainly, the nation would be heading towards a leap. Inflows would have probably reached $10 billion by end of 2023 and that would not be a small economic win.



But the main focus of my article is for us to have a comparison mindset

As leaders and citizens, Zambians will do better to have a comparison mindset. It will help us to think better if we learn to compare what we do with other nations. “Umwana ashenda, atasha nyina ukunaya: A child who never eats from the neighbor thinks the mother is the best cook.”

In 1975 when Viet Nam ended war with the US, its GDP, at $3.8 billion was almost like that of Zambia at $2.6 billion (Table 1 below). Today, Viet Nam’s GDP is about sixteen-fold that of Zambia. For Viet Nam, that’s called a huge economic win without a celebration. For Zambia, it’s a small win, yet it is celebrated.

Zambia – Viet Nam GDP at current prices in $millions 1975 2023 Viet Nam 3,896 429,717 Zambia 2,658 27,578

The UN World Investment Report on inward FDI

The same UN World Investment Report of 2025 that the author of the article quotes about Zambia also reports about Viet Nam. Look at Table 2 below. Viet Nam’s FDI numbers. Zambia’s maximum inward FDI flows was $2 billion. Viet Nam, $15 billion, $20 billion each year. Again, Viet Nam shows big economic wins that leaders and citizens don’t sing about.

Table 2: The UN World Investment Report on inward FDI flows and Stock in $millions

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 FDI Flows 15 800 15 660 17 900 18 500 20 170 FDI Stock 176 911 192 571 210 471 228 971 249 141

Economic development is about outcome, not output

Finally, cognitive function tells us that economic development is about outcomes, NOT outputs. Big economic wins are those that are felt by your citizens. Outcomes mean final results, in this case, three good meals a day in each family. It’s not about GDP growth, reduction in inflation, increased CDF, etc.

When leaving office, immediate former African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina brags, “When I was first elected in 2015, the Bank’s capital stood at $93 billion. Today, it has grown to $318 billion. This expansion enabled unprecedented financial support to African countries, with $102 billion approvals over the past 10 years – accounting for 46% of all approvals since the Bank’s inception in 1964. I earnestly gave Africa my heart, my mind, and my all.”

And, outgoing President of Afreximbank President Benedict Oramah is praised for “skyrocketed assets from under $5 billion to a staggering $43.5 billion.”

What they don’t say is what these staggering amounts have done for each household in Africa who’s the main shareholder. They got rich themselves from huge salaries while households in Africa continue to wallow in poverty.

In concluding, I say to leaders, simply work hard unnoticed. Drive to make Zambia regionally and globally competitive. Today, we are not. There’s many Zambians that can help you achieve that but I don’t think you’re including or engaging them. This country belongs to them too. They probably have some good ideas about how to attract FDI. They’re the unknown and unsung heroes. I worked for the same UN that publishes the same World Investment Report and know the team that can make a modest contribution to FDI work in Zambia.

Finally, when citizens benefit from the economy and leadership, they, themselves will praise the leaders.