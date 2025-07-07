Government has dismissed as false and misleading social media reports alleging that 18 illegal miners were shot dead by police in Kikonge, Mufumbwe District. The clarification comes amid growing online speculation about a violent confrontation between law enforcement and illegal miners in the North-Western Province.

In a press statement issued by Principal Public Relations Officer Mr. Mwala Kalaluka, Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Hon. Jack Mwiimbu, MP, confirmed that only two people had died, with one additional civilian injured. He further revealed that 11 police officers sustained injuries, including two seriously wounded, during a violent fracas as law enforcement attempted to disperse a massive crowd of illegal miners.

“Contrary to social media reports, there was no mass shooting in Kikonge. The situation involved a chaotic attempt to disperse over 50,000 illegal miners who had converged in a 120-kilometre radius,” Mwiimbu stated.

The Minister explained that security forces were deployed to restore order in the area, which had seen an overwhelming influx of illegal miners seeking access to valuable mineral deposits. While efforts were made to peacefully disperse the crowd, tensions quickly escalated, resulting in the confirmed casualties.

“The presence of such large numbers posed a significant security and safety threat, both to the miners themselves and to the surrounding communities,” the statement noted.

Hon. Mwiimbu reiterated the government’s position of zero tolerance toward illegal mining, emphasizing the importance of upholding law and order and protecting national resources.

“We will not allow disorder and illegal exploitation of minerals to take root. Law enforcement will act decisively to secure Zambia’s mining territories,” he added.

In light of the misinformation circulating online, the government has called for calm and urged the public to refrain from spreading falsehoods that may cause undue panic or disrupt ongoing security operations.

“We ask all citizens to exercise restraint and verify information before sharing it,” Mr. Kalaluka stressed.

The government maintains that it is closely monitoring the situation in Kikonge and surrounding areas, with additional measures being implemented to prevent further unrest while exploring long-term solutions to regulate and formalize small-scale mining activities.