The Football Association of Zambia has disclosed that the Super League week 31 fixture between Nkana Football Club and Kabwe Youth Academy Football Club will be open to the public.

FAZ Communication Manager, Desmond Katongo said this is in compliance with SuperSport who have scheduled the match for live broadcast across the continent.

Mr. Katongo however said Nkana will be expected to play their next three home games behind closed doors with respect to the ruling by FAZ Disciplinary Committee.

He further stated that the Super League week 31 fixture between Power Dynamos and Napsa Stars will also be played behind closed doors.

This is according to a press statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today.