The opposition NDC has demanded to know the fate of Water Development Permanent Secretary Eddie Choma who is alleged to have fake PhD qualifications.
The NDC wants President Edgar Lungu to explain why he has not fired Bishop Choma whose PhDs have been disowned by the Universities he claimed to have obtained them from.
NDC consultant Chishimba Kambwili said it is double standards to allow Bishop Chomba keep his job when teachers with fake qualifications are being dismissed from the teaching service.
In an interview with QTV News Mr. Kambwili said the NDC therefore demands that action be taken against Bishop Choma.
Mr. Kambwili said his party further wants action to be taken against Ministers mentioned in the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) 2017 trending report.
He believes that in a democratic Country like Zambia people must be treated fairly and equally.
What petty?when you are ruled by crooks who have fake qualifications.How do you expect to end corruption if leaders are having fake qualifications.Zambwino palibe you are really an empty tin.Think Mambala iwe.
Kambwili, you yourself has a questionable PhD. You never worked for it.
And you are wasting your time asking Lungu to act.
He only fired you coz you were stealing more money than him. And that takes some doing.
How I pray you share the same jail cell when a new government comes in.
Indigo think mambala iwe.Kabwili’s Phd is honourary meaning you are just given by a university for one or two things that you have done.e.g for speaking for the poor etc.It shows that you have not read wide and not educated mambala.
People,we tired of blowing the loudest whistles when we out of the circle……you have played our minds for long……
Chomba …..? Is that another bemba stealing ? This time papers ?
No , there must be something wrong ….
DR. CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI HAS SPOKEN. The question to Dr. CK is, where did you get your PhD?
Adrian Mwelwa here is where CK got his Phd from when he was minister.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Chishimba Kambwili has been bestowed with an honorary doctorate degree from California University in America. Dr Kambwili was awarded the doctorate degree for being one of the most influential politicians of recent time.
Ba fentizo, when you know his excellence the bosano is not in his country. Ask when he is around. Umwenso. Reminds of Miyanda, the coward only used to talk when chiluba was out of the country & thats why he never made it to state house, like you will not because of bu coward. Nabu fentizo