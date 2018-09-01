The opposition NDC has demanded to know the fate of Water Development Permanent Secretary Eddie Choma who is alleged to have fake PhD qualifications.

The NDC wants President Edgar Lungu to explain why he has not fired Bishop Choma whose PhDs have been disowned by the Universities he claimed to have obtained them from.

NDC consultant Chishimba Kambwili said it is double standards to allow Bishop Chomba keep his job when teachers with fake qualifications are being dismissed from the teaching service.

In an interview with QTV News Mr. Kambwili said the NDC therefore demands that action be taken against Bishop Choma.

Mr. Kambwili said his party further wants action to be taken against Ministers mentioned in the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) 2017 trending report.

He believes that in a democratic Country like Zambia people must be treated fairly and equally.