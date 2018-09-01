Vice President Inonge Wina has bemoaned the rise in school dropouts at Mwanambao Primary School in Sioma district in Western Province.

The school has recorded an increase in drop outs especially for the boy child in search of employment in neighbouring Namibia and Angola.

Speaking when she paid a courtesy call on the School Head Teacher ahead of the flagging off of the

Village Television Prgramme.

Mrs. Wina stated that it is unusual for the boy child to drop out of school as compared to the girl child.

The Vice President has since called on the teachers and parents to sensitive the communities on the importance of education.

She urged the school management to introduce the feeding programme in order to maintain the pupils in schools.

And Mwanambao School Headteacher,Masiliso Sikwibele has attributed the drop out of boys at the

institution to lack of adequate learning infrastructure at the school.Mr. Sikwibele has appealed for the expansion of learning facilities at the school.