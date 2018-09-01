Vice President Inonge Wina has bemoaned the rise in school dropouts at Mwanambao Primary School in Sioma district in Western Province.
The school has recorded an increase in drop outs especially for the boy child in search of employment in neighbouring Namibia and Angola.
Speaking when she paid a courtesy call on the School Head Teacher ahead of the flagging off of the
Village Television Prgramme.
Mrs. Wina stated that it is unusual for the boy child to drop out of school as compared to the girl child.
The Vice President has since called on the teachers and parents to sensitive the communities on the importance of education.
She urged the school management to introduce the feeding programme in order to maintain the pupils in schools.
And Mwanambao School Headteacher,Masiliso Sikwibele has attributed the drop out of boys at the
institution to lack of adequate learning infrastructure at the school.Mr. Sikwibele has appealed for the expansion of learning facilities at the school.
Even boys have realised that we have a lazy government with nothing to offer.
The VP is disappointing she thinks the problem can easily be patched up with school feeding programs etc. The problem is larger and it is a systemic economic problem which your party is failing to address. You have “invested” so much in roads which in itself is actually a chinese strategy more than your own … which you have fallen for head over heels. Real development and long term economic improvement will not happen if you have a poorly educated population even if you tarred every single road in this country. There is a simplistic view to development under the PF which is worrying .. though politically it benefits them well