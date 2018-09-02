The International Association of Athletics -IAAF- has banned Zambian runner Mupopo Kabange for four years for failing a doping test.

The IAAF had conducted a doping test on Mupopo during the London World Championships.

According to a list of sanctions released by the IAAF, Mupopo is among the 43 athletes who have been sanctioned for failing a doping test.

This means Mupopo will not take part in any IAAF organised tournament.

The ban is effective August 12, 2017.

Mupopo is a former Gold medalist at the 2016 African 400 women Championship and has represented the country at major international competitions such as the Commonwealth wealth Games, London Games, All African Games among others.

And Zambia Amateur Athletic Association President Elias Mpondela says ZAAA has not been presented with the findings.

Mpondela says ZAAA is aware that the IAAF was investigating MUPOPO but has not been furnished with official communication.