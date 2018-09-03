Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has urged Zambians not to discriminate each other on the basis of tribe.
Mr Hichilema said in no uncertain terms, Zambia is facing ethnic conflicts.
He said ethnic fighting need urgent attention to be addressed.
Mr Hichilema was speaking on Friday at the burial of late Mangano Member of Parliament Naluwa Mweene who passed away in a tragic road traffic accident in Kaoma.
“No one chose to be born a Mbunda, Nkoya, Lozi, Kachokwe, Bisa, Lunda, Luvale, Kaonde, Nsenga, Chewa, Ngoni, Lenje, Bemba, Illa, Tonga or Sala among our over 73 tribes, so stop the evil tribal divisions,” Mr Hichilema said.
He added, “It is God’s creation and anyone who challenges such a creation, does that against God, Almighty.”
“Therefore, let’s live as one and focus our minds on developing our country for the greater good.”
Mr. Hichilema said it was a pity that a vibrant young MP had lost his life so early.
“Mwene, did his part and let’s continue from where he has left to be with the Lord and may his soul rest in peace and may God give the Mwene family strength once more,” he said.
Mr Hichilema requested the family to look after the children and widow whom the late had left.
“Mwene was full of energy as a young community and national leader who left his teaching profession to be a politician. Losing a young Parliamentarian is not only painful but saddening especially that a young family remains behind. A family that looked up to him for both moral and physical support.”
He added, “Mwene died while on national duty; in this case a local government by-election in Shikombwe ward of Mangango constituency caused by a mere and unnecessary resignation of our councillor who has joined his party of choice.”
“This unfortunate and untimely death is as a result of this by-election but we would like to encourage everyone out there that leadership is service to the community and not oneself and therefore, we must remain strong serving the people and not allow to be bought through pieces of silver.”
“Honourable Mwene is gone, but his works will speak volumes and ours is to support the family in this trying moment.
Mr Hichilema thanked the multitudes of people who had come to mourn with the family and stated that this is how it should be.
“Those who use skin-lightening creams and hot combs to straighten their hair are Exhibit A of the phenomenon. We must fight insider Afrophobia to get other races to treat us and our children with full dignity. You can’t hate yourself and expect others to love you.”
HH is very correct. We are quick to point at white people for racism and yet we create artificial divisions along tribal lines. Let u celebrate cultural and ethnic diversity. A tribe is superior nor inferior to another tribe. Long libe Zambia and best wishes to HH
HH when will u bring back the money you have
You started it so stop it. Go to Southern Province tell your tribesmen to welcome all people especially Bembas there like we welcome all tribes in Luapula. Ask Sejani wherever he’s to retract his warcry that only a To..must lead Upnd.
We still remain our best enemies
Tybal talk started with your declaration of UPND presidency by Mutinta Mazoka and Ackson Sejane. None other should lead UPND than???
You chased Sakwiba Sikota after hacking him.
You stop being trybal and the landscape will change for the better.
Where you there or you have been brainwashed to that effect and you wish to continue that? Between Hakainde and Sakwiba, I would bet all day long that Hakainde is a better leader and better person so in as much as things the succession was full of the unwanted happenings I still believe the right person was installed
go to southern province and tell all the people there including Chief Mukuni that there are bembas and ngonis in thia country who have political parties.
can you imagine that eastern province was once UNIP, then MMD took over, now it is PF,, but in southern province it has remained a to,.nga area and only a to,,nga party Can win there
Stop blowing the trumpet of tribalism and fanning the embers of tribal tensions it can easilly lead to bloodshed.Zambia isn’t immune from bloody tribal conflagration.
Well, I am still reminded of the attacks by UPND members on those that hailed from other provinces in Namwala in the aftermath of the 2016 elections. HH never bothered to raise his voice against those that went on rampage attacking Zambians from other provinces. Neither did he show humanity towards those from other provinces by speaking on their behalf. Now he seems to be realising that tribalism cannot take him anywhere, not even to state house.
Tribalism is a risky cancer .Let’s learn the hard lessons from Kenya and Rwanda where tribal bloodshed have brought those nations into int’l tribunals of legal and historical darkness.
Zambia’s opposition just needs new players. hh is not the future of this country-his divisive and tribal politics will only end when he gives way to players with fresh ideas. hh has already abrogated the upnd constitution by clinging to the helm of the party-that’s a disaster for democracy and future of this nation!!
Trib.al Hacks, you are short of an apology before I take you seriously and start addressing you as Mr Hakainde Hichilema. Where you are in Mongu today is the right place and time to issue your apology. And we will take up from there but, BUT, but remember that wounds, especially tri.bal wounds which you have stoked for 12 years since 2006, take time to heal so dont be in a hurry to see a response. I pledge to help you heal after you apologise.
Especially the rat eating Nsengas and monkey eating Bemba. ……And the easterners from Malawi….kikikikiki…..kwena politics efyo icita utunwa!!
It’s true and let’s begin with actions not words.