Zamrock legend Paul Ngozi has finally got a street named after him.

The street located in Kabwata formerly known as ZAOGA road was unveiled on Saturday by Kabwata Member of Parliament Giben Lubinda and witnessed by some members of the Ngozi family and some musicians.

Born Paul Dobson Nyirongo in 1949 was a Zambian popular musician who rose to the top of the in the 1970s and 1980s.

Paul Ngozi first became popular as the band leader of the ‘Ngozi Family’, a band which made a mark as a top local rock group and was one of the first groups to have its music classified as Zamrock.

He died in 1989.

Mr Lubinda said Paul Ngozi is one of the early pioneers of Zambian music and one of the most celebrated Zambian entertainers of all-time and deserves to get a road named after him.

The naming of Paul Ngozi road in Kabwata is commendable and must be celebrated by all Zambians.

Zambia Association of Musicians Spokesperson BFlow thanked Mr Lubinda for honoring Zambian artistes.

He said the Association is looking forward to announcing more streets to be named in honor of musicians.

“We are grateful to Kabwata constituency for giving us Joe Chibangu street, Augustine Lungu street and the newly named Paul Ngozi street,” BFlow said.