In a remarkable display of bravery and selflessness, Mephrine Moonga, a recent Bachelor of Science graduate from Eden University, has been awarded employment in the Civil Service for her heroic actions in saving the life of former Chipolopolo captain Rainford Kalaba.

The Civil Service Commission, led by Chairperson Dr. Choolwe Beyani, extended this employment opportunity to Moonga as a testament to her courageous act of performing Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) on Kalaba following a road accident. Dr. Beyani emphasized that Moonga’s appointment was not based on Kalaba’s fame but on her dedication to duty under challenging circumstances.

Speaking upon receiving the letter of employment, Moonga expressed gratitude to the Civil Service Commission and President Hakainde Hichilema for recognizing her modest contribution. She highlighted the profound impact this opportunity would have on her family, being the first to secure formal employment among her siblings.



Reflecting on the incident, Moonga revealed that she had no prior knowledge of Kalaba’s identity and only discovered his status as a football icon through social media after the event. Her actions, she emphasized, were driven purely by her passion for serving humanity.

Recalling the day of the accident, Moonga narrated how she intervened immediately upon witnessing the distressing scene on Kafue Road. Minutes after a road traffic accident on Kafue Road, Moonga asked the driver on the bus she was traveling on from Lusaka to home in Chikankata to stop so she could help the casualties. At the scene, she noticed the female victim was lifeless but the male was still showing signs of life. Despite her unfamiliarity with Kalaba, she administered CPR for approximately 20 minutes until signs of improvement were evident.

In recognition of her dedication and skills, Moonga has been appointed as a Registered Nurse in Livingstone District, Southern Province, where she will continue her service to the community within the Civil Service.