A Chinsali based historian has described the late First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda as a positive influential leader towards the country’s liberation struggle.

Mr Michael Kamambi says the good leadership qualities that Dr. Kaunda possessed resulted in Zambia successfully being liberated from colonial rule.

Speaking during an interactive forum with students from Kapasa Makasa University on the life of Dr. Kaunda, Mr Kamambi said the influence that the late President had during the liberation movement, motivated others to unite towards achieving the country’s freedom.

He observed that even when Dr. Kaunda was released from prison, Mainza Chona who was the party President for the Zambia African National Congress (ZANC) willingly passed on the party’s top leadership to him due to his influential leadership style.

“Just from the confidence that the members of the United National Independence Party (UNIP) had in him, we can tell that he was a good leader that they entrusted to lead them towards gaining independence,” he added.

Mr Kamambi further called on students to emulate the late Dr. Kaunda’s positive influential leadership qualities, as they are the future leaders that need to learn from visionaries like him.

And Kapasa Makasa University Lecturer of Education, Edward Nkonde said Dr. Kaunda’s legacy should be preserved through exhibiting good leadership in society.

Mr Nakonde said Dr. Kaunda did not give up in fighting for the country’s independence due to the support from other freedom fighters that believed in his great potential to lead the liberation struggle.

He stressed that the interactive forum on the life of Dr Kenneth Kaunda is meant to remind the students of the positive impact of the late freedom fighters’ contribution to the country’s independence.

Meanwhile, Mapalo Chisala, one of the students noted that Dr. Kaunda’s vision is being implemented through the various economic reforms that he had introduced.

Mr Chisala said other reforms such as the free education policy which has been re-introduced was spearheaded by him, adding that the policy is contributing positively towards the development of the education sector.

The Interactive Forum was held ahead of the centenary birthday celebrations of the late Dr Kenneth Kaunda on the 28th April, 2024 at Lubwa Mission in Chinsali district.