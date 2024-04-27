Since our so-called governance system is hankered on Western style democracy, we shall not shy away from giving the United States of America as an example. Whenever the most powerful nation in the world is faced with situations whereby terrorists are holding its citizens hostage and they want to start making certain demands; officials at the State Department will always a familiar answer: The United States of America does not negotiate with terrorists!”

This is of course a far cry from what we are witnessing happening on our shores. It’s becoming common practice nowadays to see criminals ‘surrender’ whatever they’re suspected to have stolen from our people and walk away scot free! For instance, a radio disc jockey found with staggering amounts of crispy clean Bank notes that she had no reason to keep in a garage is yet to see the inside of prison!

A lawyer that helped himself to money from mining giant Konkola Copper Mines……more than enough to construct schools and hospitals in about 40 constituencies just forfeited ‘part’ of the loot to the state and they him off the hook.

Meanwhile , a former First lady who couldn’t give convincing reasons as to how she acquired certain properties in upmarket areas of Lusaka is as free as a bird!

On the other hand, children of a former head of state have forfeited a massive portfolio of assets to the state – among them impressive fleets of motor vehicles, highly mechanised farms, breathtaking mansions in secluded neighborhoods and staggering amounts in their Bank accounts are still walking around the streets of Lusaka with their heads held high!

Talk about senior government officials – cabinet ministers, permanent secretaries, directors etc that served in the previous administration; near-paupers in tatters and flip-flops who’ve since incredibly transformed themselves into overnight millionaires are seemingly not bothered at all about discarding their designer outfits for the not fanciey orange garbs any time soon rest assured they’d reach an agreement with the state any time soon!

What sort of a message are we sending to those serving in the current administration who may be tempted to steal from our people? That there’s nothing to worry about when you steal public funds, as the state would simply ‘negotiate’ with you to return part of the loot?

President has already demonstrated political will to rid this country of corruption – be it previous or current. Why are are we treating suspected criminals with kid’s gloves?

To the law enforcement authorities; please ,refrain from bungling cases of corruption or embezzlement of state resources. Do you your investigations thoroughly, take the suspects to court in good time, haul the convicts into the Kasalangas enroute to grow Cabbages on our behalf!

Until next time……..

Prince Bill M. Kaping’a

Political/Social Analyst