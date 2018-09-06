Ndola City Council (NCC) says it is grateful with the cooperation the business community has rendered over the construction of the Dag Hammarskjold under bridge in the provincial capital.

NCC Public relations manager Tilyenji Mwanza says her Council has received tremendous support from stakeholders such as the Road Development Agency and Zambezi Portland who have contributed 300 cubic meter of concrete mix towards the completion of the works.

Ms. Mwanza however said the Local Authority is still looking for more materials to finish the embankment and part of the drainage system.

The Dar Hammarskjold under bridge road was in deplorable state which resulted in low business activities in the district as people abandoned the road despite it being a shorter route to the industrial area.

As a result, the road in question which is a link to the industrial area from the central business district has resulted in the extension of its life span to 20 years.

The one kilometer stretch being constructed by China Jiangxi, the contractor government has engaged to do the C400 road project in Ndola district.

Under the C400 , Ndola District has been allocated 53 kilometers of roads under phase 2 which will commence as soon as the modalities are concluded.

Recently Province Minister Japhet Mwakalombe made an appeal to the business entities in the Ndola to come on board and contribute building materials towards the completion of the construction works.

Mr Mwakalombe said there is a variation to the initial schedule of works which has affected the quantity of materials needed hence the appeal for more support to ensure the under bridge road is completed by next month.