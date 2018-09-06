Government will ensure the forthcoming Central Province Investment Forum and Expo is well publicised both locally and abroad.

This is because the expo is an important forum for marketing the province’s vast investment potential to both local and foreign investors in line with Government’s job and wealth creation agenda.

The assurance is from Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Dora Siliya.

This was when Central Province Minister Sydney Mushanga accompanied by his Provincial Permanent Secretary Chanda Kabwe, paid a courtesy call on the Information Minister at her office in Lusaka at which the role of the media was amplified as critical in the successful hosting of the expo.

“The Ministry will facilitate space on all media platforms including twitter, facebook and other communication channels to ensure there is a story daily on the expo,” said Ms Siliya. “Arrangements will also be made for the provincial team to feature on key platforms such as ZNBC Sunday Interview to publicise this important event.”

Hon. Mushanga, in reply, thanked the Ministry of Information for its commitment to working with the provincial administration, adding that the role of the media is critical in the province’s successful hosting of the expo.

“We thought of coming to see, you, Hon. Minister because of the strategic role of your ministry in the successful hosting of the expo we are going to hold from 8 to 13 October, 2018. Central province is endowed with a lot of natural resources in agriculture and agro processing, fisheries and livestock, tourism, mining, energy and infrastructure development and manufacturing, hence the expo in order to expose these and other opportunities for investment,” said Hon. Mushanga.

Central Province Investment Forum and Expo 2018 will be held under the theme “Accelerating Investment for Inclusive and Sustainable Development.”

“The expo will stand to be the most important forum for investors looking for opportunities in Zambia and willing to set up business operations in Central Province.” said Hon. Mushanga.