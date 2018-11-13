Young Chipolopolo Zambia’s 2018 COSAFA Under-20 Cup campaign as tournament hosts has been boosted by the arrival in camp of two foreign-based players.

UK-based striker Mwiya Malumo and midfielder Edward Chilufya of Swedish club Djurgardens reported from duty on Tuesday.

Their arrival is a massive boost following news that Lusaka Celtic striker Francesco Mwepu is a doubt for the tournament.

Mwepu is away on a month-long trial at Austrian champions RB Salzburg who already have on their books his brother and Chipolopolo midfielder Enock Mwepu including striker Patson Daka.

The Zambia Under-20 team entered camp on Sunday in Lusaka ahead of the tournament that will be held in Kitwe from December 2-14.

Young Chipolopolo are in Group A where they have drawn against Mozambique, Malawi and guest side DR Congo whom they face in their opening Group A match on December 2 at Nkana Stadium.

Meanwhile, COSAFA and local organizing committee stadium inspectors will on Thursday visit the second tournament venue, Shinde Stadium in Mufulira, to ascertain its readiness to stage its allocated seven group games.

All semifinals, third and fourth plus the final will be played at Nkana.

Works at Shinde have been ongoing over the last two weeks in order to have the venue meet the minimum benchmarks for the tournament.