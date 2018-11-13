The traffic Police Officer in a video which has gone viral on social media in which he is seen harassing a motorist of Indian origin to point of threatening to beat him up has been arrested and charged with the offence of Common Assault contrary section 247 of the Laws of Zambia.
Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has identified the Police officer as Constable Brian Nkhoma of Lusaka Division headquarters.
Ms Katongo says brief facts are that, when the victim, Devidas Rupnar aged 40, reached the junction of Lusaka’s Kalambo road and Freedom way at about 14:00 hours on Monday, 12th November, 2018, Constable Nkhoma ordered him to accompany him to the Police, but that the victim requested that the officer records his particulars so that he could report to the Police station later as he was rushing to the office.
She says this infuriated the officer who subsequently harassed the victim.
Ms Katongo says Constable Nkhoma has since been detained in police custody while the Police Command is also taking further administrative action against him.
She says Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has since recommended that Constable Nkhoma be dismissed from the Zambia Police Service
We need a lot more in JAIL!!!
We the public are going to help clean the police out!
Such barbaric behaviour will not be condoned in this country. I have bought a spy cam to get cops likes this one napping. Especially the ones with hand-held speed cameras. They tend to have a very nasty language with no courtesy at all.
Well done on this one! Angeneko at least olo ka 1 year.
Our police officers don’t know that it is an electronic age! Please wherever you are today, someone is watching you! Time has changed! I wish this was the time of Hakainde’s inside trading deals, he could be now in CHIMBOKAILA and not PANAMA! Very unprofessional this chap.
They must share cells with CHILDISH at MUKOBEKO.
Racists, just because he is Indian? Be fair.
Am not supporting PF cadre Nkhoma, but I find it hard to believe that he sent to Chimbokaila prison for threatening Mwenye. If he said in Bemba as ndekuponona, that’s not a threat.
Infact Indian did it on purpose of embarrassing Kapyongo.
Once the sack of beans is full of Weevil…the beans is not good for eating only good as pig feed. ZP Traffic Dept is rotten to the core from the CO down to constables like silly Brian here…close it down and retire all these cops in national interest, ask for new trainers from co-operating partners not those horny corrupt trainers in Lilayi.
The media is the one to blame it dose not cover police road blocks
Its not news worthy when its the norm…IG should know where his officers are when they go out!!
This was a very traumatising encounter.
There is already a recommendation for an officer to be summary dismissed even from the IG, quite unfortunate because he is still innocent until proven guilty. Where was this same vigour when recently the other traffic officers were captured on video camera with proceeds of corruption by Lusambo.
Sad that these are bullies instead of peace keepers.
The man is a disgrace to the uniform and badge. Is he really a trained officer? he should be dismissed with immediate haste.
I hope docile Zambians are learning from this, your phone is a powerful tool..you dont take photos after the police are gone this is why election malpractice cases are thrown out no tangible evidence!!