Leaders Namibia and guests Guinea Bissau on Saturday made little headway in their 2019 AFCON Group K qualifying match.

Namibia were held 0-0 at home by Guinea Bissau in their penultimate Group K qualifier in Windhoek.

Guinea Bissau stay third on 5 points, one more than bottom placed Zambia who face second paced Mozambique on Sunday away in Maputo.

Mozambique has 7 points, one behind Namibia.