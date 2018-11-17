Leaders Namibia and guests Guinea Bissau on Saturday made little headway in their 2019 AFCON Group K qualifying match.
Namibia were held 0-0 at home by Guinea Bissau in their penultimate Group K qualifier in Windhoek.
Guinea Bissau stay third on 5 points, one more than bottom placed Zambia who face second paced Mozambique on Sunday away in Maputo.
Mozambique has 7 points, one behind Namibia.
Loading...
That is good, meaning Zambia and Guinea will qualify
Is it not just one team from each group?
This is going to be an interesting group should Zambia beat Mozambique on Sunday. The last games will surely be like a final.
Qualification is in Eq. Guinea’s hands but we have to win both of our games to stand a chance- Go Zambia Go
The remaining games are a must win for Zambia
Misleading article. Namibia and G. Bissau have 8 points each with five games played. Zambia and Mozambigue both have 4 points with a game in hand(lizoho)