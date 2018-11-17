Leaders Namibia and guests Guinea Bissau on Saturday made little headway in their 2019 AFCON Group K qualifying match.

Namibia were held 0-0 at home by Guinea Bissau in their penultimate Group K qualifier in Windhoek.

Guinea Bissau stay third on 5 points, one more than bottom placed Zambia who face second paced Mozambique on Sunday away in Maputo.

Mozambique has 7 points, one behind Namibia.

5 COMMENTS

  2. This is going to be an interesting group should Zambia beat Mozambique on Sunday. The last games will surely be like a final.
    Qualification is in Eq. Guinea’s hands but we have to win both of our games to stand a chance- Go Zambia Go

  4. Misleading article. Namibia and G. Bissau have 8 points each with five games played. Zambia and Mozambigue both have 4 points with a game in hand(lizoho)

