Malawi edged closer to a 2019 Egypt U23 AFCON second round qualifying date against Zambia after picking up an important win away in Botswana today.

Malawi beat Botswana 2-1 thanks to goals from Hassan Kajoke and Gregory Nchipo.

The two sides meet next weekend in Malawi to decide who plays Zambia in the second round in March.

Winner of the Zambia versus Malawi/Botswana will move into the final qualifying round to face DR Congo, Tanzania or Burundi.

Burundi and Tanzania are in action in the first round fighting to play DRC who are on bye.