Government has reiterated that it is committed to engaging cooperating partners in its quest to develop Muchinga province through agriculture.

Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary Jobbicks Kalumba says Government acknowledges the input of various stakeholders in bringing socio-economic development to the province and ultimately the country as whole.

Speaking during a reconnaissance Survey Meeting for Muchinga Province Investment with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) in Chinsali yesterday, Dr. Kalumba charged that Muchinga province has abundant natural resources for development.

He added that it is Government’s desire to change the landscape of the province through agriculture.

Dr. Kalumba said the coming of IDC on board for the fruit and forest investment development in the province will go a long way and that it is the first step in making the province a fruit production hub.

He stressed that Government through organisations such as IDC will endeavor to create more jobs especially for the youths in Muchinga thereby, improving the livelihoods of people in the province.

Dr. Kalumba noted that cooperating partners play an important role in supplementing Government’s efforts in poverty reduction through agricultural investments like the production of fruits.

And IDC Technical specialist Shyan Vora, says IDC will work hand in hand with Government in promoting agriculture investment in Muchinga province.

Mr. Vora said with the good climatic conditions that the province has, the area has huge potential in becoming a fruit production hub.

He added that socio-economic development through agriculture ventures is important as it changes the landscape of the province as well as livelihoods of the people.

IDC is in Muchinga to conduct a survey for the provinces’ initiative of making it a fruit and forest hub.

The meeting is a follow up to the stakeholders meeting held at Kapasa Makasa University in July this year that resolved to make Muchinga a fruit and forest hub.

This is in a bid to change the landscape of the province taking advantage of the good soils and climatic conditions to produce fruits and develop forest plantations that will in the long run create jobs and alleviate poverty levels among the local people in line with the 7th National Development Plan (7th NDP).

