The United Church of Zambia (UCZ) in Luangwa has appealed to government to quickly decentralize the Ministry of Religious Affairs and National Guidance to districts.

Rev. Maketo Matongo said decentralizing the ministry to districts will give the church an opportunity to seek guidance on religious matters within the district and coordinate well with the ministry.

He has observed that the absence of the ministry in the district is a disadvantage both to the church and government as there is no link between the church and government at district level.

The reverend said this last Friday when members of the Luangwa District Church Ministers’ Fellowship paid a courtesy call on Luangwa District Commissioner (DC), Ngoni Moyo at his office.

And Luangwa DC said government has already embarked on the exercise of decentralizing the ministry to provinces and districts.

Mr. Moyo said the ministry has established offices in all the provinces as part of the decentralization exercise and will soon extend the exercise to districts.

He has since appealed to the clergy in the area to continue coordinating and working together with his office on religious and developmental issues as the district awaits the presence of the ministry in the area.

