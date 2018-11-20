Zambia as a signatory and part to the Convention on the African Charter on the Rights and welfare of Children (ACRWC) has introduced deliberate policies aimed at protecting the rights of Children.

Minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development Moses Mawere, stats that this is the reason government has established the Child Protection Unit to end child marriages by 2030, as well as implemented re-entry policy that allows girls who fall pregnant back in into school among others.

ZANIS reports that Mr Mawere said this in a speech read on his behalf by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Joe Kapembwa during the commemoration of the World Universal Children’s Day in Lusaka today.

Mr Mawere disclosed that government has also submitted a report to the United Nations (UN) on issues affecting the rights and welfare of children in Zambia.

The Youths Minister noted that children must not just be seen as beneficiaries of development but actors and agents of change and that their voice is critical to the development of a nation.

Mr. Maware encouraged children to concentrate on positive things such as education and embrace the culture of hard work if they are to realise their future dreams.

And speaking earlier, Save the Children Country Director Duncan Harvey urged the Zambian government to take concrete actions to mobilize sufficient resources to invest in children and ensure equitable allocation and effective utilization of resources.

over 1,000 children drawn from all provinces of Zambia are attending the 2018 National Children Symposium which is being held in at Mulungushi International Conference Centre under the he theme “Children’s voice; key to sustainable development.”

