Police have recorded a warn and caution statement from opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema over the ZAFFICO riots.
Mr Hichilema was summoned to appear before the police in Ndola after riots broke out in protest following reports that ZAFFICO has been sold to a Chinese investor.
The UPND leader was questioned for over two hours but was allowed to go after police failed to charge him with any offence.
Mr Hichilema opted to remain silent through out the interrogation on the advice of his legal team.
He was accompanied by NDC Consultant Chishimba Kambwili and People’s Alliance for Change Presideng Andyford Banda who offered solidarity.
The police however told Mr Hichilema that his statement was not in tandem with section 57 (1b) as read with section 60 (1e and f) of seditious practices.
Police also resorted to questioning Mr Hichilema on his role in the privatisation of parastatals under late President Frederick Chiluba.
Earlier, police played delaying tactics which agitated Mr. Hichilema’s lawyers which included Jack Mwiimbu, Keith Mweemba, Gilbert Phiri and Mulilo Kabesha.
The matter was only resolved after Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga was called in who later further directed that only the UPND President, his Vice and lawyers should remain in the interrogation room.
It had to take Mr Hichilema who intervened to allow Mr Kambwili and Andyford Banda to enter the interrogation room.
Meanwhile, ZANIS Ndola based Journalist Frank Chingambu has arrested by police for filming outside Ndola police Headquarters as he and other journalists awaited the arrival of UPND President Hakainde Hichilema for interrogation.
By time of publishing, Chingambu was still detained at Ndola central Police.
HH is like a cheap pro$titute, an unabashed opportunist who picks up every Bemba garbage discarded by PF. That picture accompanying the story is a sorry sight, the very definition of the word “loser”.
How embarrassing it is for PF, there is a limit in which you can intimidate citizens. Viva HH and UPND
GBM doesn’t look healthy
”Police also resorted to questioning Mr Hichilema on his role in the privatisation of parastatals under late President Frederick Chiluba.”
Much as it was tunneling of state assets by persons entrusted to privatise state companies,there was no law to curb the abuse by those entrusted.Little wonder those invoved in the Privatiastion process still sit on various boards of the companies they privatised,a good example of tunneling.The Public Finace Act of 2004, which entrusts the Secretary to the Treasury with the responsibility to curb tunneling came to late and it cannot be backdated(Lawyers may guide whether the law can be backdated,which I doubt).
Am disappointed, why didn’t they arrest him? His comments are/were highly flammable – by failing to instill discipline in him, they have made him to be more ungovernable like a tornado on destruction route.
Anyways, find something still to put him behind the bar – he belongs there. He means no good for all of us.
HH the best leader Zambia will ever have. Muntu sana
@The Real Olivia Pope is telling the truth. When you look at the discards he has surrounded himself with….
These discards lay in the same bed with the govt they are opposing today.
If he ever gets in power, Zambians, you are effd again. The truth is we seem not to have leaders who are worthy of Zambians. Sad…..
Ba GBM has slimed? he looks smaller to Mr Kambwili!
President Edgar Lungu met HH yesterday with the church leaders where they both agreed to dialogue.Therefore,today’s HH appearance before the police was just for formality!!!This is the reason why HH opted to keep quiet in Ndola today.The deal was struck yesterday by the church leaders.Knowing Mrs Charity Katanga,HH was going to be locked up at Kamfinsa today if he never met ECL yesterday!!!Boma ni Boma baba!!!
Ati boma ni boma, these jockers awe sure
The PF can be so dull, why are they giving HH free publicity, you would think PF advisors would have been advised to just ignore the man.
Ba Kambwili muleumfwako insoni, not long ago you were talking rubbish about HH, but today you are offering solidarity to him. Which is simply showing that you are a political failure, that’s why you have joined your fellow failures. If you think you can win ask GBM, him thought he will win after joining HH, but they failed together, until they resorted to go to court. Wait for 2021, you will cry together again.
Do you know what a “warn and caution” means? It means investigation are still on going and once ripe time comes and enough evidence gathered, he will arrested and brought before courts where bond application maybe considered before commencement of charges
Just to waste HH’s time. Both Edgar Lungu and Hakainde Hichilema deserve respect. They are Zambians. They should be no more animosity in this country. This is a multiparty democracy, political parties must exist without let. The ruling party must show good will towards the opposition. Confrontational elements like Sunday Chanda and Amos Chanda must be sat down and advised on what multiparty means and tolerance for divergent views. We are one people regardless of race, tribe, creed etc. Politics is not War please. Lets live in peace, lets continue being a beacon of peace in the world.
Look at Kambwili’s gait, appears like he is about to sprint.
Love the pic, walk smile talk like a boss, no fear….