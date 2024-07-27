

Liberian Afrobeat sensation, JZyNo, is set to release his latest single “Mood” on July 26th, 2024, an uplifting collaboration that sees him join forces with Nigerian star Khaid and offers a feel-good glimpse into his forthcoming six-track sophomore EP titled “LIBERIAN BOY.”

“Mood” follows the relatable tale of two college students as they lock eyes for the first time and feel the sparks fly. JZyNo explains, “It’s about that immediate, undeniable connection that transcends physical and mental attraction.”

With its immersive soundscape of dreamy electric keys, a grooving beat, and electrifying vocals, “Mood” delivers an infectious, danceable, and laid-back vibe destined to become the soundtrack of summer. The track’s lush instrumentation and smooth production transport listeners to a state of carefree bliss, perfect for sun-soaked days and starry nights with lovers.

Produced by Gigz Beatz, “Mood” is released alongside a vibrant music video that was shot in the heart of Nigeria. Distributed by Africori, “Mood” is set to make waves in the Afrobeat scene, capturing hearts and ears alike with its infectious rhythms and heartfelt lyrics.

About JZyNO

Jonathan Lee Pratt, known as JZyNo, is a Liberian Afropop singer and songwriter who shot to fame with his hit song “Kpan Kpan Me,” which won the MTN Liberian Music Awards Afropop Song of the Year in 2020. His 2023 single “Butta My Bread” featuring Lasmid, achieved over 180 million streams, cementing his growing influence.