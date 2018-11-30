Police in Nyimba district in Eastern Province have arrested a Primary School Teacher for allegedly defiling a 14 year old girl. The suspect identified as Chirwa, 36, of Moombe Primary School allegedly had canal knowledge with a girl on November 21, 2018.

It is alleged that Chirwa had canal knowledge with the minor in his car while, it was parked just along Great East Road near a named village.Speaking in an interview with ZANIS, Amon Lungu, uncle to the victim narrated that he caught Chirwa red handed with his niece.

“I was coming from Nyimba Town to purchase groceries for my shop when I saw a car packed off the Great East Road. Upon reaching home and enquiring on the whereabouts of my niece, my sister informed me that she had been picked up by her former school teacher,” he narrated.Mr Lungu added that the description his sister gave of the car matched that of the one he saw parked off the road.

Mr Lungu disclosed that when he went back to check on the car he found parked, he saw Chirwa having canal knowledge with his niece.He stated that when he attempted to open the door of the vehicle, Chirwa immediately locked it and jumped into the driver’s seat and sped off. Mr Lungu explained that when he got home, Chirwa had already dropped off the girl.

“I interviewed my niece and she told me that they had sexual intercourse and the teacher told her to say he only gave her a lift from Chipembe a nearby village where she had gone to play,” he said.Mr Lungu said he immediately reported the incident to the police and took the child for medical checkups where she was examined.

Meanwhile, One Stop Center District Coordinator, Mubita Daka, said it is unfortunate that a second similar case has been recorded in the district where, a teacher has defiled a pupil. Mrs Daka said it is embarrassing and frustrating to have teachers as perpetrators when they should be role models.

A docket of the case has since been opened and the suspect has been arrested and detained in police custody and will appear in court soon.

