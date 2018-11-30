State House has clarified that President Edgar Lungu did not sneak out of the country as insinuated by National Democratic Congress Consultant Chishimba Kambwili.
Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda has disclosed that the President has gone on a short vacation in the Luangwa Valley in Eastern Province and not in South Africa.
Mr. Chanda said the President will only return after he takes a short break adding that his vacation was not revealed to the nation in order to keep people away from him.
Speaking when he featured on the Breakfast show on Hot FM this morning, Mr. Chanda said the purpose of keeping President Lungu from State House was to reduce the amount of work going to him.
And on the relationship between the Head of State and Businessman Valden Findlay, Mr. Chanda said the duo have a personal relationship that does not cost anything.
He said Mr. Findlay has never been on any foreign trip on Presidential delegation further describing Mr. Kambwili’s allegations that Mr. Findlay has always been with the President as unfounded.
“If Mr. Findlay wants to travel, he has a bigger plane than the Presidential challenger and if he wants to visit the President as a friend he is free to do so, those allegations are unfounded. He is not a convicted criminal, he returned from England recently and is one of the businessmen funding the PF”, he said.
NDC Consultant Chishimba Kambwili who is also PF Roan PF Member of Parliament charged at a media briefing earlier this week that President Lungu had sneaked out of the country for South Africa without the government telling the nation his whereabouts.
Amos, the president MUST tell he would be out because we are the tax payers paying for his holiday when we have no holiday ourselves. The right thing to do Mr presidential spokesman is to inform the nation without mentioning the place. Now that you have told the nation after Kambwili’s revelation, what difference would that be if you informed the nation his whereabouts without leaving people to speculate?
I hope Amos understands what he’s saying ‘Findlay is not a convicted criminal’ but he’s a criminal except he’s not convicted. Really laughable
But why Edgar has horrible personal friends? I don’t know Findlay, but he looks LIKE a criminal. And that Kaizer, that one he is a daylight stadium criminal.
There you have it ZWD was spot on…what is this lazy thing doing to award himself a vacation? Why is he not in Mfuwe?
Business man funding the PF government….for free you mean….Who does that….giving away money to a political party for nothing???. Why cant Mr Findlay open an orphanage or start building hospitals if he is such a generous giver…Mr Chanda you not telling the truth
Who would you believe next time one who exposes (ZWD) or one who comes out when exposed and says nothing but denying. In the meantime he is arresting people on trumped up charges for speaking out.
Guys,
Kindly check flightradar24 for flight 9J-ONE, it shows that it flew from Lusaka to Pretoria
Just goggled , ya on 28th Nov it shows from joburg , ain’t goggle so so sweet.just goggle : flight radar 24, 9J -ONE ,and am given a 7 days flight history of the said plane. Now i understand why most rogue leaders hate internet (social media).
Just googled flight radar 24. It doesn’t add up though. According to Hon. Kambwili the President snicked out of the country on Tuesday 27/11/18 (Mast Newspaper). There is no movement of that plane on that day. The day before on Monday 26/11/18 the President was hosting Prince Harry & yet the day after alleged snick out the plane is actually taking off from Johannesburg and landing in Lusaka after 3hrs.
Flightradar24 never lies…last year that flight was frequenting DRC. He was in SA with Chitotela and DRC ministers cutting deals and partying…what a shameless lazy bum!!
When you tell a lie, you have to tell more lies to cover the first lie. Connecting the dots .
‘He is not a convicted criminal, he returned from England recently and is one of the businessmen funding the PF”, he said.’
Does it not raise questions that the friendship is actually because of funding PF? We hear of big financiers in America(George Soros,George Clooney,Warren Buffet etc) to both Demecrats and Republicans but are never close to the serving President despite their funding.Is it funding with presidential friendship condition?
Moreover what is the source of his income?
You must be very young not to know that name…ask people who grew up in the 90s.
Chagwa is a state property iwe Amos!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! The nation must know wherever he is……… Even short holiday. What if something goes wrong to him in a secrete place, what will be the story????????????????
That says it all.. we know leaders do go on private holiday and they do announce that.. it is standard practice I believe.
These guys dont give a monkeys about you…they run govt like personal property…its state capture!!
He is laying the president is making private deals with Findlay on who is going to run all toll gates and the collection of monies thereof from this pyramid scheme that he is running. This chap is a pompwe with no remorse for the Zambian people. What can you get from a convicted debarred thieving lawyer who has a convicted drug dealer for a friend… sh!t is what you get
This why ZWD thrives…just read Chanda’s response it leaves more questions than answers …I bet you thats why Lazy has registered that new jet as ZAF miltary jet so Flightradar will not monitor it
This Findlay must be some big fish to even sneak with the president and the nation kept in the dark. Something sinister is brewing and soon, the whiff will be unbearable for everyone. The president is a national asset whose whereabouts must be known every second, trying to justify the unjustifiable will not help matters. This explains why Kambwili has been arrested on trumped up charges for exposing this escapade. Chanda don’t think that you own the president, your time to account is around the corner.
And you wonder why road construction costs you $1 million per kilometer…
Balimitola sana mu Zambia..Why should people struggle to know the whereabouts of their leader???
Zambians are a docile people…they have let this lazy bum not address them since he got elected and he is going on short vacation in November to Luangwa where no State property and assets are there. This is what happens when you habdpick thugs as your leaders.
Flight tracking history for 9J-ONE
Route Flight No Date Playback
???? N/A 2018-11-28 08:44:00
???? N/A 2018-11-26 16:24:00
These boys used to eat beans and never dreamt will one day work at state house. For them its do or die
If I were advisor I would say
LETS NOT WASTE TIME ON CK. ZAMBIANS ARE INTELLIGENT ENOUGH TO JUDGE. RIGHT NOW WE ARE SIMPLY BUILDING THIS NONENTITY
An a non partisan political consultant
FLIGHT TIMES
Takeoff
10:34AM SAST
Scheduled 10:34AM SAST
Landing
12:25PM SAST
Scheduled —
AIRCRAFT INFORMATION
Tail Number 9J-ONE · Registration
Owner Unknown Owner
Aircraft Type
FLIGHT DATA
Speed —
Altitude —
Distance
Actual: 643 mi
Route —
The plan was seen in HLA (airport near Joburg)
The press is sleeping …how I miss The Post in times like these…that aircraft never flies alone
Digging ownself’s grave so the saying goes and he who kills by a sword it’s sword which shall kill him.
The fact is that the president is a state property. You don’t need to be rocket scientist to understand that.
Does Jonathan Lungu have class sure. How can he meet a bunch of criminals.
How can you ask a fraudister if he has class…really laughable…this is a guy who invited a criminal to stand behind Prince Harry in a photo shoot…Barkingham Palace must be really pissed off.
Personally I feel very bad for Edgar Lungu. He is a humble man who wants to do the right thing. But the criminals have taken advantage of his character and they control him like a Robot. It’s sad.
He is humble as a chauffeur because he was merely placed there by the criminal corrupt elite….they pull the strings its called State Capture then add the Chinese in that equation who are overseeing their interests.
Kambwili said South Africa, the Zambia Watchdog said a private lodge in Luangwa. And Amos Chanda says Luangwa.
Flightradar is STATING RSA…do the maths..its very simple to put 1 and 2 together.Whats stopping him going to both places?
Gentlemen don’t talk about people you don’t know.i know Valden as person friend and colleague I did business with on real estate business just like HH and VJ some of you bloggers would say HH stole from selling state property and VJ though you call him a respected states he has some drugs related crimes.The Findlay’s employ a lot people and I will give them credit for what they have offered to society.Is Kambwili clean himself?
People said the very same thing about Pablo Escobar and the Cali Cartel