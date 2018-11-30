State House has clarified that President Edgar Lungu did not sneak out of the country as insinuated by National Democratic Congress Consultant Chishimba Kambwili.

Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda has disclosed that the President has gone on a short vacation in the Luangwa Valley in Eastern Province and not in South Africa.

Mr. Chanda said the President will only return after he takes a short break adding that his vacation was not revealed to the nation in order to keep people away from him.

Speaking when he featured on the Breakfast show on Hot FM this morning, Mr. Chanda said the purpose of keeping President Lungu from State House was to reduce the amount of work going to him.

And on the relationship between the Head of State and Businessman Valden Findlay, Mr. Chanda said the duo have a personal relationship that does not cost anything.

He said Mr. Findlay has never been on any foreign trip on Presidential delegation further describing Mr. Kambwili’s allegations that Mr. Findlay has always been with the President as unfounded.

“If Mr. Findlay wants to travel, he has a bigger plane than the Presidential challenger and if he wants to visit the President as a friend he is free to do so, those allegations are unfounded. He is not a convicted criminal, he returned from England recently and is one of the businessmen funding the PF”, he said.

NDC Consultant Chishimba Kambwili who is also PF Roan PF Member of Parliament charged at a media briefing earlier this week that President Lungu had sneaked out of the country for South Africa without the government telling the nation his whereabouts.

