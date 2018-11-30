2021 Democratic Party Presidential candidate Harry Kalaba says it is very shameful that in a democratic dispensation such as Zambia, people have allowed lawlessness and disorder by cadres as well as unimaginable Police brutality to erode the nation’s pride, peace and stability.

Mr. Kalaba says the arresting of NDC Consultant Chishimba Kambwili by the Police taints Zambia’s resolve to redeem itself on the human rights arena and to enhance democracy and governance.

He said it is shameful and scary that Mr. Kambwili who had gone in good faith to seek the indulgence of the highest Office of Police and who presented genuine and legitimate reasons for his inability to respond to Luanshya Police could be arrested in such a manner.

He said this situation confirms what the Democratic Party has been dreading to believe, that Zambia has rendered itself to a Police state.

“We are no longer safe in our own country. Zambians are no longer protected and served by the Zambia Police service. Zambians can no longer distinguish the Police men and women from the ruthless brutal PF cadres, as the two seem to be competing for the attention of the political and appointing masters in terrorizing and abusing citizens”, He said.

He lamented that the Police Service is now a force working together with the PF cadres in defense of foreign operatives that are violating the rights of poor Zambians.

He has since advised the Police not to allow politicians to use them to fight personal battles for political expediency.

“President Lungu and his team will leave office because you and your suffering families and all of us will vote them out. if you are fired for upholding professionalism, don’t worry we shall reinstate you”, Mr. Kalaba said.

And the opposition All People’s Congress Party President Nason Msoni says it is shameful and embarrassing that police jump at any opportunity for them to apprehend an opposition leader.

Msoni who was commenting on the arrest of Chishimba Kambwili said the action by police was uncivilized and most unfortunate.

He said it was the credentials of the country which were being put under threat.

“It is absolutely shameful and embarrassing for police officers to jump at every opportunity to apprehend an opposition leader with a view to be noticed for promotion.

“This treason joke has rather gone too far and has now become a laughing stock by the international community. The threshold for treason is very high and should never be trivialised as a matter for convenience for reckless fixing or punishing opponents,” he said.

He said the PF should realise that arresting opposition leaders only serves to diminish their own standing.

“Tell these PF dunderheads that arresting an opposition leader only serves to diminish their own standing.

“Learn something Useful and positive from the Prime Minister of Ethiopia Mr Abiy Ahmed. He is the Pride of Africa. He has impeccable democratic credentials,” he said.

He added “You cannot run government on the basis of bullying and cowing opponents into submission.”

