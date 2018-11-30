2021 Democratic Party Presidential candidate Harry Kalaba says it is very shameful that in a democratic dispensation such as Zambia, people have allowed lawlessness and disorder by cadres as well as unimaginable Police brutality to erode the nation’s pride, peace and stability.
Mr. Kalaba says the arresting of NDC Consultant Chishimba Kambwili by the Police taints Zambia’s resolve to redeem itself on the human rights arena and to enhance democracy and governance.
He said it is shameful and scary that Mr. Kambwili who had gone in good faith to seek the indulgence of the highest Office of Police and who presented genuine and legitimate reasons for his inability to respond to Luanshya Police could be arrested in such a manner.
He said this situation confirms what the Democratic Party has been dreading to believe, that Zambia has rendered itself to a Police state.
“We are no longer safe in our own country. Zambians are no longer protected and served by the Zambia Police service. Zambians can no longer distinguish the Police men and women from the ruthless brutal PF cadres, as the two seem to be competing for the attention of the political and appointing masters in terrorizing and abusing citizens”, He said.
He lamented that the Police Service is now a force working together with the PF cadres in defense of foreign operatives that are violating the rights of poor Zambians.
He has since advised the Police not to allow politicians to use them to fight personal battles for political expediency.
“President Lungu and his team will leave office because you and your suffering families and all of us will vote them out. if you are fired for upholding professionalism, don’t worry we shall reinstate you”, Mr. Kalaba said.
And the opposition All People’s Congress Party President Nason Msoni says it is shameful and embarrassing that police jump at any opportunity for them to apprehend an opposition leader.
Msoni who was commenting on the arrest of Chishimba Kambwili said the action by police was uncivilized and most unfortunate.
He said it was the credentials of the country which were being put under threat.
“It is absolutely shameful and embarrassing for police officers to jump at every opportunity to apprehend an opposition leader with a view to be noticed for promotion.
“This treason joke has rather gone too far and has now become a laughing stock by the international community. The threshold for treason is very high and should never be trivialised as a matter for convenience for reckless fixing or punishing opponents,” he said.
He said the PF should realise that arresting opposition leaders only serves to diminish their own standing.
“Tell these PF dunderheads that arresting an opposition leader only serves to diminish their own standing.
“Learn something Useful and positive from the Prime Minister of Ethiopia Mr Abiy Ahmed. He is the Pride of Africa. He has impeccable democratic credentials,” he said.
He added “You cannot run government on the basis of bullying and cowing opponents into submission.”
The police IG and his deputy are enemies of pf and the govt EECL. They are doing this to turnish his good name. There was no need to bundle Hon Kambwili like what we saw. This is not what the republican president doing this but the police which we all know by now that they always work against our beloved president his govt. Very sad indeed..!
Maybe you are right about Kanganja becoming nothing.
Let then Edgar fire him like did to other honest bosses like Chato and Chimese.
Charity should be confirmed as the P.I.G..eneral.
Ok then let me also say something:
It is indeed shameful to have likes of Kampyongo to hold such an important ministry.
Edgar did a good job when he was Minister of the Affairs, he only harrashed Sosala over Chitimukulu issue, and TP Mazembe players. GBM was not arrested, but he arrested Frank Bwalya for calling Sata ati Chumbumunshololwa.
Then came the now PF Secretary General Davis Mwila. He did nothing and lost his constitute.
Then Zambia sunk into cow-dugged crawl and have ka Kampyongo and his deputy Charity Katanga become Minister of Opposition Affairs.
Depressing.
Kalaba shut up just counsel your brother Kambwili to mind his dirty mouth and for you Mr Kalaba Tell us what you intend to do differently after resigning from government but still holding on PF membership and parliamentary seat
Harry you are the last remaining formidable opposition we are routing for you. Don’t mess this up. Who knows what 2021 may bring?
When people talk and the countrys image is tarnished you start talking patriotism!
The dollar is $1-ZMW11.91!
PF in its cirrent form is the most useless party we ever elected!
It is stupidity and shameful of the highest order to ignore the offencies cleared your friend and only comment when made to account.
In fact police is not doing much thats why these thiefs can insult day and night and no arrest.
FP has become useless and Irrelevant to Zambian Politics. The problem is that they have stolen, Loot and have corruption on their Heads hence they fear anything that comes on their way. You see that’s why us Bemba speaking people say UBUPUPU BUBI SANA. You end fearing a FLY thinking it’s a BEE.