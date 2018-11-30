Patriotic Front Bwana Mkubwa Member of Parliament Dr. Jonas Chanda says there is no socioeconomic development without good roads and other transport infrastructure.

Dr. Chanda says good road and other transport infrastructure ensures fast movement of goods, services and people, thus directly contributing to economic growth.

He was speaking when he inspected the newly constructed 3.2 Kilometers Katondo road in Munkulungwe ward, the first tarred road there since the Bwana Mkubwa Copper Mine was first opened by the British in 1902, 116 years ago.

Dr. Chanda urged people to visit Katondo as it is a historic place which was a British military regiment and hosted many Polish refugees from Europe during the Second World War whose graves are still there.

He also later inspected the newly constructed industrial Chiwala-Chilanga road passing through Ndeke township and leading to the industrial area in Ndola and Masaiti districts which has been a gravel road since the early 1970s with heavy duty trucks causing dust pollution and mud which affected the health of residents.

Dr. Chanda said the road saw frequent rioting and closure by residents in protest against dust pollution.

He thanked President Edgar Lungu and the PF government for listening to his pleas on behalf of residents to have the road tarred, saying the industrial Chiwala-Chilanga road is an economic road which will bring a good return on investment.

Dr. Chanda has also urged companies in the industrial area and heavy duty transporters using the road to contribute towards its maintenance.

[Read 121 times, 121 reads today]