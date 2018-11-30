The Lusaka High Court has denied Henry Kapoko and four others bail pending appeal. This is in a matter in which former Ministry of Health Human Resources Manager Kapoko, Zukas Kaoma, Evaristo Museba, Vincent Luhana, all accountants at the Ministry of Health, and an Internal Auditor Justin Jasper Phiri renewed their application for bail pending appeal against their conviction and 18 years sentences for the offences of Theft by public servant and money laundering before High Court Judge Lombe Phiri after the Subordinate Court refused to grant them the application in August this year.

Kapoko and nine other officials from the Ministry of Health were jointly charged by the Anti-Corruption Commission on 67 counts following investigations conducted and were found with a case to answer on 66 counts by the magistrates court.

Kapoko and his co-accused were jointly charged with 67 Counts of corruption, theft, and money laundering. The charges included 20 Counts of Theft and Theft by Public Servant involving over K 6.8 million, 46 Counts of money laundering involving 24 motor vehicles, 3 houses, 2 Lodges, 1 Filling station, 5 Banks Accounts and the purchasing of building materials. They were also charged with one (1) Count of failing to account for being in possession of property suspected to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the Mongu Subordinate Court has refused to grant Bail pending appeal to Naomi Mutesi Makole who was convicted and sentenced to 3 years’ simple imprisonment for corrupt practices by public servant contrary to section 19(1) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012 in July 2018.

Delivering the ruling, Chief resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale said that the convict’s application did not disclose any exceptional circumstances to enable him exercise his discretion to grant him bail.

