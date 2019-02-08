A swarm of bees has attacked a PF camp gathering in Sesheke and several people have been admitted to hospital.

This comes barely a few days after lightning struck a PF camp killing one person and leaving several with severe burns.

And PF Campaign Manager for the Sesheke Parliamentary by Election Kebby Mbewe says what is happening in the district should save as a wakeup call to the church to pray for the country.

Mr. Mbewe says the death of a PF cadre as a result of Lightening is beyond political rivalry.

He says it is surprising that another camp for the PF was attacked by bees.

Mr. Mbewe says political campaigns should not degenerate to a point where suspicious activities become central to a by election.

He says several PF members are currently admitted in hospital after being attacked by the bees and lightning.

Mr. Mbewe says it is for this reason that the PF is calling on the Church to Pray for Sesheke and the country because the forces of darkness seem to be attacking innocent people.

This is contained in a statement made available to ZNBC news By Mr. Mbewe .

