A swarm of bees has attacked a PF camp gathering in Sesheke and several people have been admitted to hospital.
This comes barely a few days after lightning struck a PF camp killing one person and leaving several with severe burns.
And PF Campaign Manager for the Sesheke Parliamentary by Election Kebby Mbewe says what is happening in the district should save as a wakeup call to the church to pray for the country.
Mr. Mbewe says the death of a PF cadre as a result of Lightening is beyond political rivalry.
He says it is surprising that another camp for the PF was attacked by bees.
Mr. Mbewe says political campaigns should not degenerate to a point where suspicious activities become central to a by election.
He says several PF members are currently admitted in hospital after being attacked by the bees and lightning.
Mr. Mbewe says it is for this reason that the PF is calling on the Church to Pray for Sesheke and the country because the forces of darkness seem to be attacking innocent people.
This is contained in a statement made available to ZNBC news By Mr. Mbewe .
Before we start talking about witchcraft… Let’s agree that this is really laughable.
Kkkkkkk
@Nostradamus
You thought this only happens in luapula,,,,,kkkkkkk
Kikikiki @Ndobo, man man man I give praise to Inyambo. When he drew a line in Sesheke sands and said ‘kwahaya kwahaya”! I thought he was cleansing, but instead he was opening up gets to secrets.
Mwamukolo!!
Thank you lord for answering our prayers
Extremely laughable!
The church! these guys in the PF only want the church to get involved when it suits them, simple dialogue to bring civility in our politics is scorned upon.
Why should competition to serve the people bring such animosity.Why do we have to impose ourselves on the people even when are rejected.
At the end of the day we are calling brothers enermies instead of competing for ideas.
Kikikiki PF non believers insulted Church Mother Boards in Lusaka, now they are calling for their prayers.
PF you pagans come over to National Dialogue before red-ants swam into your underwears.
No one would belive these thives with their ZNBC ………
They are ferring in drugged drunk kaponyas from chawama and kanyama who just want to make head lines
We all remember the bwengwa kidnapping fiasco by
” highly trained UPND comandos “
Did they attack Lazy…really laughable..he will go for treatment in RSA.
We all remember the burning of the VPs compound by the UPND only to find it was done by bungling drunk PF caders to try to make headlines against upnd ….
I makes sad reading, who can allow all that rubbish in this generation, witch craft has never brought developments in any nation.
People must work hard to achieve goals and not intimidating others through evil ways.
Silly Mbeba statement!
Bees and lightning are just warning shots!
Next time your planes will stall in midair! Ask KK!
Wish the ground could open up and swallow your filthy camp of PF militia!