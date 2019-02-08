Lyco Business Solutions, a Zambian specialised business advisory and capital raising firm has scooped two International Finance’s Financial awards.

The International Finance Publication Limited awarded Lyco Business Solutions as 2018 “Best New Business Advisory firm” and “Best New Capital Raising firm” respectively for Zambia.

Lyco has a growing footprint in Zambia, South Africa, Dubai and the United States of America (USA) and has been providing business consultancy services to local and international entrepreneurs’ across the range of business discipline.

The company offers business management, marketing, business development and capital raising for existing businesses seeking to expand their operations and as well provide start-ups with viable business plans.

Lyco Business Solutions Managing Director – Africa, Steven Raelly said it was a great honour to be recognised by the International Finance for its efforts, dedication and contribution to the growth of businesses in Zambia and rest of Africa.

As the 2018 winners, Lyco Business Solutions was proud to be associated with excellence, commitment and innovation.

Mr Raelly said taking advantage of its strategic position in the United States of America (USA), Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and South Africa; gives Lyco unlimited access to capital that can be deployed into projects in Zambia and the rest of Africa.

“An award in a competitive international selection process is a significant endorsement of our company mission to provide trusted business consultancy services that provide the highest level of customer service both during and after the consultancy process.”

“When we dared to venture outside of the Zambia home base, it was because Lyco was confident that it had established a service level commensurate with the clients’ needs and also that it could replicate the level of service and lessons learned in international environments,” Mr Raelly said.

He said the award provides a referral for the gold standard with which Lyco wants its business to be associated and for which its clients have come to expect.

“We believe that having been the recipients of such an august award, we are compelled not to equal our track record but to exceed it. As the saying goes, success breeds success and we keenly look forward to innovating ways of achieving even more. We believe that each client is unique and our services should respond with tailored solutions in mind,” Mr Raelly said.

He said they have also registered a 100 percent Zambian owned company in Delaware, United States of America (USA), which will serve as the global headquarters.

“In all the countries where we are we have a 100 percent Zambian owned,” Mr Raelly said.

International Finance’s Financial Awards aims to reward and recognise the contribution of financial companies, which include path-breaking initiatives in corporate social responsibility or charitable activities, corporate governance and activities that benefits the global finance community, in addition to their outstanding performance in their respective fields.

