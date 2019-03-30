Mushindamo town council workers have downed tools in a protest for delayed salaries.

Zambia United Local Authorities Workers Union (ZALAWU) Branch Chairperson, Elias Kapata confirmed the development to ZANIS this morning saying that all unionized workers have downed tools demanding their February and March salaries.

He said it is disheartening to see workers not getting paid for the labour and service rendered to government.

Mr Kapata said the newly created councils have no capacity to pay salaries due to lack of revenue sources, hence them depending on the local government equalization fund.

But Mushindamo Council Secretary Pamela Zulu disclosed to ZANIS that government has already deposited money to the council for the February month and workers will soon get their pay.

Ms Zulu added that the union branch at the council has however vowed to continue with their go slow until the March salaries are paid in full.

