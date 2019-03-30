A 40 year old man of Lundazi district is reported to have committed suicide after he allegedly murdered his wife following a marital dispute.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner, Lackson Sakala has confirmed to ZANIS in Lundazi that the body of Joshua Nzima was discovered hanging from a tree at a graveyard in Chief Mphamba’s area.

Mr Sakala said the incident happened between March 25th and 26th.

He revealed that Mercy died after she sustained body injuries and was bleeding from the mouth after being beaten with a stick.

Meanwhile, Mr Sakala disclosed that Nzima who earlier escaped after he allegedly committed the offence was found dead hanging from a tree about 4 meters high, at Muyabala burial site.

He said the body of the suspected murderer was retrieved from the tree and after an inspection was conducted, police did not suspect foul play in the matter.

Eastern Police Chief however, suspects that Nzima could have hanged himself between March 26th or in the early hours of March 27th, 2019.

