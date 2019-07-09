The Zambia Institute of Environmental Health has recommended that the Food Safety Bill be taken back for submissions as it evidently shows that adequate consultations were not done.

Institute President Kennedy Chishimba said most of his members were not consulted adequately in the formulation of the draft Food Safety Bill which was presented to Parliament last month by Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya.

Mr. Chishimba noted that the preliminary part of the Bill should have included and defined Risk Assessment, Food handler, traceability, Monitoring and surveillance system, Food audit, Food safety, hygiene management system and good manufacturing practices.

Mr. Chishimba who last week appeared before the Parliamentary Committee for Health, Community Development and Social Services said the Institute is committed to work closely with Dr. Chilufya to come up with the Act that will stand a test of time.

Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya last month presented the Food Safety Bill to Parliament and it passed the first reading. The Bill is at the committee stage on Health Community Development and Social Services which is expected to present the report to the Speaker on 17th July, 2019.

The objective of the Food Safety Bill is to provide for the protection of the public against health hazards and fraud in the manufacture, sale and use of food; provide for a streamlined process for regulatory clearances for regulatory health requirements for food premises; establish the Food Safety Coordinating Committee and provide for its functions and powers.

The Bill also provide for health inspection reports and report notices; establish the National Food Laboratory; repeal the Food and Drugs Act, 1972 and sections 79 and 83 of the Public Health Act, 1972; and provide for matters connected with, or incidental to, the foregoing. (N.A.B. 9/2019)

[Read 206 times, 206 reads today]