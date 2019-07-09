Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji says the operationalisation of the AfCFTA is a milestone towards the boosting of intra Africa Trade and promoting economic integration of African States.

Mr. Malanji who is representing President Edgar Lungu at the 12th Extraordinary Summit in Niamey, Niger urged the African Union to come up with a robust adjustment facility that will minimise the economic shocks that will come as a result of duty elimination.

He said the bold decision taken by Africa in opening markets should also be accompanied with the continent’s industrialisation Agenda.

The Minister said Zambia is committed to ensuring that the AfCFTA is beneficial to all Africa Union Participating countries.

Mr. Malanji further congratulated Ghana for the successful bid to host the AfCFTA secretariat.

And Commerce Minister Christopher Yaluma said market openness in Africa presents vast opportunities for technology transfer and creating synergies to spur economic growth and development.

He noted the need for the African Union to ensure that outstanding work on remaining areas that include market access offers, negotiations on Trade in services, competition, investment and intellectual property police is expedited.

And African Union Commission Chairperson Mousa Faki Mahamat expressed happiness at the support by Member states which has seen 54 out of 55 member states sign the AfCFTA

He however cautioned that it will be delusional for the continent to achieve the envisaged benefits from the CFTA in the absence of peace.

This is according to a statement issued to the media by Inutu Mwanza, the First Secretary-Press and Tourism Zambia Embassy, Addis Ababa Ethiopia.

[Read 252 times, 252 reads today]