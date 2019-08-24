THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) says it has continued questioning people allegedly connected to the 48 mysterious houses in Lusaka’s Chalala area.

Public relations manager Timothy Moono said in an interview yesterday many people had so far been summoned by the ACC to be interrogated in connection with the houses.

ACC raised a nationwide uproar recently when it announced that it had closed investigations into the houses because it had failed to find their owner, but had forfeited them to the State.

Mr Moono said the ACC would ensure that the matter was thoroughly investigated to put the matter to rest.

He, however, declined to name those who had been interrogated saying the matter would be handled professionally.

Mr Moono said ACC would ensure the owner of the 48 upmarket houses was identified.

“Yes, the ACC has started probing the matter, and people have been summoned for investigations. We shall ensure that the matter is handled professionally,” he said.

Recently, President Edgar Lungu instructed Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo to ensure the case regarding the 48 houses was probed further so that Zambians could know the truth. He made the directive at State House during the swearing-in ceremony for new Secretary to the Cabinet Simon Miti.

It followed the revelation by ACC acting director general Rosemary Khuzyayo when she featured on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview that it had closed inquiries into the case of the 48 houses because there no one claimed ownership.

“Following the announcement made by the Anti-Corruption Commission, I have instructed the Minister of Home Affairs, Honourable Stephen Kampyongo, through the agencies that fall under his ministry to collaborate and ensure the case regarding the 48 houses is investigated to its logical conclusion,” President Lungu said.

He also directed all investigative wings to help in the new investigations. “All investigative wings are under strict instructions to collaborate and ensure this matter sees its day in our courts of law,” President Lungu said.

