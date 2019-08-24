Zesco United are through to the pre-group stage of the 2019/20 CAF Champions League today after beating Green Mamba of eSwatini 1-0 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

George Lwandamina’s side advance to Septembers first round, knockout stage 3-0 on aggregate following a 2-0 preliminary round first leg win in Manzini on August 10.

Jesse Were scored the game s only goal in the 14th minute when he blasted in John Chingandu’s corner .

Zesco will meet Young Africans of Tanzania next month in the battle for group stage qualification.

Yanga beat Township Rollers 1-0 today away in Gaborone to advance 2-1 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, Zesco’s neighbors Buildcon were not so fortunate and are out of the CAF Confederation Cup at the first hurdle following 1-1 away draw against Young Buffaloes of eSwatini.

Kayembe Alidor put Buildcon ahead in the 12th minute but Fanelo Mamba leveled in the 52nd minute to see Young Buffaloes advance 2-1 on aggregate after winning the first leg 1-0 in Ndola on August 10.

