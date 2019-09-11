By A.Bwalya

Article 108 (1) of our Republican Constitution is very clear around grounds on which the PRESIDENT can and/ or should be impeached from office.

But of curious consideration is (1)(c) of the same Article which essentially provides for the impeachment of the PRESIDENT on grounds of Gross Misconduct.

*Gross Misconduct must be understood as either deliberate wrongdoing or gross negligence on the part of the President, that it fundamentally undermines the relationship of trust and confidence between him, the Presidency and we the people who elected him into that office.

In terms of being liable for gross negligence in the exercise of his duties, the President can be understood to have consciously and voluntarily disregarded the need to exercise reasonable care, which can occasion foreseeable grave injury or harm to the republic.

Now, authorities in the United States of America have a sworn testimony linking a known associate of the President to illegal drug trafficking violations.

Now, does the President know of his associate’s illegal activities? I don’t know.

Should the President have knowledge of his associate’s illegal activities? Yes he should.

Is it probable, given the intimate association the President shares with this individual, that he has full knowledge of the illegal activities linking the named individual to an indictment in the US? Absolutely.

Surely, with all the security and investigative apparatus at his disposal, the PRESIDENT must have, surely he does have, the full and complete profile of the person he has on several occasions allowed to share the Presidential Jet – a public aircraft paid for by Zambians.

If the PRESIDENT has zero knowledge of the illegal activities his close associate is involved in, then perhaps our secret service and all security apparatus in Zambia are not doing their job – and the public must not accept that. These are professionals. They know how to do their jobs and protect the integrity of the highest office in the land.

I think MPs must go to Parliament and ask Speaker Patrick Matibini to make way for an impeachment motion arising from this issue.

Let the PRESIDENT for once be put on inquiry so that he may show cause why he should not be impeached from office.

The Presidency does not belong to an individual or the party in power, and certainly not to drug barons.

The Presidency belongs to Zambians.

It’s integrity must be protected at all costs.

Right now, investors are asking one question: Is he in on this or is he not?

An impeachment motion can answer this question.

