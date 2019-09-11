The lineup for the 2019 U23 AFCON final was completed on Tuesday with a high -powered roll of team’s joining Zambia and hosts Egypt at the November finals.

Zambia, who were the first team to qualify to the U23 AFCON on Sunday, were joined by the remaining seven nations who all played on Tuesday.

In Tunis, Cameroon lost 2-1 away to Tunisia but qualified on away goals rule after a 2-2 aggregate result.

Ghana too are through following a 1-0 away win over 2015 runners-up Algeria in Setif to qualify 2-1 on aggregate.

In Harare, Zimbabwe could only get a 0-0 home draw against 2015 bronze medalists South Africa in Bulawayo who had hammered them 5-0 away in the first leg that saw the latter advance via the same aggregate result.

Defending champions Nigeria equaled South Africa’s first leg score line when they beat Sudan at home in Asaba to overturn a 1-0 away first leg loss to book their ticket to Cairo.

But there was heartbreak for Patrice Beaumelle in Bamako after 2011 runners-up Morocco were eliminated following a 1-0 away loss to Mali who qualified 2-1 on aggregate.

And in Conakry, Cote d’Ivoire avenged their 1-0 home loss to Guinea to win 2-1 away to qualify on away goals rule following a 2-2 aggregate score line.

Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa are the only ones who have qualified for each tournament as they head into their third successive outing.

This will be Zambia, Cote d’Ivoire and Mali’s second outing while Cameroon and Ghana, despite their rich history of junior football pedigree, will be making their tournament debuts.

