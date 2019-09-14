Former Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili and National Democratic Congress (NDC) President Chishimba Kambwili has said that he is ready to meet Lusaka Businessman Valden Findlayin court over the drug trafficking allegations he made against the businessman.

Mr Findlay has indicated that he will be taking legal action against Mr Kambwili over what he has termed as malicious allegations made by the NDC leader.

But Mr Kambwili told Journalists in Lusaka that he has evidence to prove his allegations against Mr. Findlay. Mr. Kambwili said that he was merely stating facts that are in the public domain when he made the allegations against Mr. Findlay.

Mr Kambwili has insisted that Mr. Findlay was locked up by first Republican President Dr. Kenneth Kaunda on drug trafficking-related offenses and that he was mentioned in the American courts and there is a transcript that anybody can access on Social Media.

Mr Kambwili also said that Mr. Andrew Chellah, the special Assistant for Projects Monitoring for the president was a “Chola” boy of Mr. Findlay and working for him and that these are factors that cannot constitute defamation.

Mr Kambwili said that he was ready to meet Mr. Findlay in court and that he has a lot of information and going to court will give Zambians an opportunity to know what they don’t even know and that after he made the allegations, he has even received a lot of goodwill from the Zambians, ranging from cabinet Ministers to Ambassadors volunteering information.

On Friday Mr. Findlay dismissed allegations by Mr Kambwili that he has been arrested before on drug trafficking-related offences.

Mr Findlay has further dismissed assertions that he had been cited in some proceedings in the United States of America on allegations that he was an associate of some individuals accused of drug trafficking offences.

Mr Findlay described Mr Kambwili’s allegations as a gravely false statement that he has never engaged in any drug trafficking activities nor has he ever been arrested, prosecuted of convicted of any drug-related offenses.

He further stated that he has at no point been engaged in state capture saying that he is a law-abiding citizen who has conducted legitimate business in and outside Zambia in accordance with the law.

Mr Findlay has since announced his decision to instruct his lawyers to take legal steps to address alleged malicious allegations made against him by Former Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili.

Mr Findlay made the announcement through his Spokesperson Daniel Phiri at a Press Briefing held at Chrismar Hotel in Lusaka yesterday.

“In view of the gravity of the malicious allegations made against him, Mr. Valden Findlay has instructed his lawyers to take necessary legal steps to address the said malicious allegations,” Mr. Phiri announced.

