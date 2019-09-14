[Read 254 times, 254 reads today]
Oh I see you are editing? live as we read?
Who cares another noise maker perceived as saviour and relevant by desperate people.There is only one opposition party if only they can change the leader.Politics is not mpaka fye.Re design the product with different attributes.
Is Hon Findlay sure that he is doing the right thing? Chimbwili has nothing to lose ka, his reputation is zero.
On another note, I remember that in the long past a Zambian businessman fell foul of the Chinese. He was only released upon intervention by some senior politjcians. Of course there is no proof in such a case, just like recently ACC “failed” to prove a case of proceeds of crime.
Valden and the findleys have become dirty rich because of valdens close association with lungu.
When GRZ started putting pressure on South African shops to supply Zambian produce, lungu handed valden stright away the deal to supply cut potatoe chips sold in those shops.
Some would say he has unfair advantage over other zambian bussiness others might call this state capture……..