Chipolopolo striker Patson Daka and midfielder Enock Mwepu are set for their UEFA Champions League group stage debuts on Tuesday.

Austrian champions RB Salzburg will kick-off their group stage race at home on September 17 against Belgian champions side Genk.

It will be Salzburg’s first return to the league phase since the 1994/1995 season.

The match comes just three days after Patson scored a brace for the pacesetters a 7-2 demotion at home of seventh placed Hartberg to take his league tally this season to four after seven rounds rounds of matches played into the 2019/20 campaign.

Patson and Mwepu played the full 90 minutes of that league match.

Tuesday’s date will also mark the first time a Zambian duo from one club will be on the same side in a UEFA Champions League group stage fixture.

It will be date of other firsts with Salzburg’s coach Jesse Marsch also set to become the first USA trainer to manage in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Meanwhile, Salzburg needs a victory at home on match-day-one before heading to England for the big one against Group E giants Liverpool on October 2.

