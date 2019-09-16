The third annual Beerville Oktoberfest was held on Saturday, 7th September at the Chita Lodge Gardens in Lusaka from 12pm until late. The event that is dubbed as a “city Oktoberfest” has become a favorite among beer festival enthusiasts. Beerville 2019 saw an attendance of over 4,000 people with the Mayor of Lusaka, Miles Sampa as the guest of honour. The mayor made an official toast at the festival alongside Zambian Breweries Country Director, Jose Moran who highlighted the importance of their involvement in the event as lead sponsors.

The organisers of the event, PR Girl Media have confirmed that the Beerville Oktoberfest will expand to the Copperbelt next year. “We have received numerous requests to host events in other communities outside of Lusaka. We are ready to take this exciting beer festival to Kitwe next year and hope that this venture opens up more opportunities, collaboration and partnerships.” Stated Monde and Chishimba Nyambe, Managing Partners of PR Girl Media. Plans for the Beerville 2020 Oktoberfest in Lusaka and Kitwe are already underway and further details can be found on the PR Girl Media social platforms.

Pictures from the event

