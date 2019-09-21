Zamtel employees across the country on Friday took time to clean up their offices as part of activities to mark World Clean-up Day 2019 which fell yesterday.

The workers undertook an Office Clean-up Day for 30 minutes from 12:30 to 13:00 Hours.

The activity involved cleaning up the office spaces and laptops and desktops of all unwanted stuff and clutter in order to create a great working environment.

The staff were asked to take and share the Before and After photographs of their office environment to demonstrate the transformational effect of the Office Clean-up Day.

Zamtel Chief Human Resources and Administration Officer Betty Sikana explained that the collective action by the employees was meant to support global civic action against waste.

Mrs Sikana said Zamtel, as a responsible corporate citizen decided to play its part in sending a message on the need to take care of the environment.

She said actions such as the World Clean-up Day should be supported by all including the corporate world especially in light of climate change.

“The Clean-up events like the one we organised at Zamtel are a wonderful way to create immediate change among our staff and raising voices over the issue of mismanaged waste and further inspiring communities where we come from to take steps toward lasting change,” said Mrs Sikana.

She added, “At Zamtel, we believe that Clean-ups such as the one we had are an impactful first step in raising awareness around the issues of waste and environmental resource management in our society.”

The World Clean-up Day started in Estonia in 2008 and has now become a global movement.

In 2018, it was estimated that over 82,280 tons of waste was collected around the world with more than 17 million people from over 150 countries uniting to clean up the world, in the biggest civic action in history.



[Read 27 times, 27 reads today]