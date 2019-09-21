Zesco United stayed top of the FAZ Super Division table following a 2-1 home win over winless Lumwana Radiants at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Jesse Were and Thabani Kamusoko scored in each half to see Zesco move to 9 points, tied with Red Arrows who also won at home on Saturday.

Were put Zesco ahead in the 32nd minute from an acute angle shot on the near post after his initial effort from a similar range was parried two minutes earlier by Jairos Mulenga.

But the two sides went into the break level when Emmanuel Manda bundled -in the ball in the 43rd minute in a goalmouth scrum.

Kamusoko earned Zesco the three points when he crashed in a 79th minute free kick.

Meanwhile, Arrows stayed tight on 9 points following a 2-1 home win over Power Dynamos at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Linos Makwaza Junior put Power ahead in the 31st minute but Arrows pulled away through a James Chamanga equalizer in the 69th minute and Andrew Tololwa in the 90th minute.

Nkana and Napsa Stars could join them on 9 points on Sunday at home in Kitwe against Mufulira Wanderers and away at Lusaka Dynamos respectively.

2019/2020 FAZ SUPER DIVISION

WEEK THREE

21/09/2019

Nkwazi3-Zanaco 2

Red Arrows 2-Power Dynamos 1

Buildcon 2-Forest Rangers 2

Zesco 2-Lumwana Radiants 1

Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy 2-Kabwe Warriors 2

Kansanshi Dynamos 1-Green Buffaloes 0

Green Eagles 3-Nakambala Leopards 2

22/09/2019

15h00:Lusaka Dynamos-Napsa Stars

15h00:Nkana-Mufulira Wanderers

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]