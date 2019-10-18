Zambian defender Christopher Munthali has begun settling down at his new Lebanese topflight side Akhaa Ahli Aley FC.

Munthali last month joined Ahli on a one year deal from FAZ Super Division side Kabwe Warriors.

The experienced defender has previously played for Power Dynamos, Nkana and Buildcon.

‘I am very happy to make this move. I have always wanted to make a move outside but some local clubs used to block me,’ Munthali said from Lebanon.

‘Settling is easy. I am just following instructions from the coach and I need to work hard. I have come here to play football. I am settling down well here,’ he said.

Munthali said language and cultural differences won’t hinder him from excelling in Lebanon.

‘Language is a challenge but the good part is that the coach uses English and some players from Brazil and Portugal and food is not a problem,’ Munthali said.

He believes the Lebanese league will help him break into a bigger league.

‘My target is to play in a bigger league. This is a stepping stone as I begin my professional career.”

Munthali won the 2013 Cosafa Cup with Chipolopolo on home soil.

