Power Utility Company Zesco has announced there will be increased load shedding countrywide from 19th October 2019 for a period of 12 days due to the limitation of power generation.
This follows the taking out of service of one generating unit at Maamba Collieries Limited Power Station which developed a fault on 15th October 2019.
During the period of the shutdown, generation at Maamba Collieries limited will be scaled down to 50 percent of the dispatchable capacity, according to the Public Relations Department.
The Company said that to mitigate the shortfall during the shutdown period, additional load management of up to three hours will be implemented in order to prevent over generation beyond the recommended levels at Kafue Gorge and Kariba North Bank Power Stations.
Approaching rock bottom.
Let’s just shut down this country
Total shutdown in the waiting.You better be categorical on the total number of hours to be loadshedded instead of using the jargon that they will be additional load management of up to three hours.Places like Mandevu are already loadshedded up to 12 hours a day.Does it mean it will now be 15 hours a day?
Will soon be grounding to a halt….please heavenly Father, grant us your mercies and give us rains….
@4 Shaa,It NOT rain that will save us BUT A NEW LEADERSHIP THAT IS FOCUSSED ON RUNNING AND PRUDENTLY MANAGING STATE AFFAIRS FOR THE GOOD OF US ALL!! The Maamba power plant they are mentioning generates POWER from COAL not water!!
The PF god with a small “g” has already answered their prayers by increasing the number of hours of darkness…kikikiki
How I wish this day was dedicated to a public discussion of Pressing National problems and finding options to resolve those problems!
Zesco had been used to buy PF election fitenge and now it is totally broke. Not all countries have waterfalls but have electricity all the time
Just say 12 weeks because we know that 12 days will in no time turn into weeks.PF you have lamentably failed this country.No solution seems to be in place to solve this crisis.Very soon we will start having power for only 2 hours.
Just take to 12 years!
Shuwa a whole government doesn’t have 20 million dollars per month to import power from wherever..SA or the power ship. I guarantee you that if mmd were in power, they would have found this money and imported the power so that they cushion the impact on the country. This whole power issue has been mismanaged by pf from day 1 because how do you explain that the load shedding time during mmd in 2011 was 2 hours 3 times per week only and a few areas. This was when the economy was booming and all mines working at their peak. Once pf came into power within 1 year it was 8 hours everyday and country wide. Are you telling me just in 1 year of pf there was such an economic boom and so many new houses built that suddenly there was a shortage of power? I think this coincided with the power…