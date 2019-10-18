Power Utility Company Zesco has announced there will be increased load shedding countrywide from 19th October 2019 for a period of 12 days due to the limitation of power generation.

This follows the taking out of service of one generating unit at Maamba Collieries Limited Power Station which developed a fault on 15th October 2019.

During the period of the shutdown, generation at Maamba Collieries limited will be scaled down to 50 percent of the dispatchable capacity, according to the Public Relations Department.

The Company said that to mitigate the shortfall during the shutdown period, additional load management of up to three hours will be implemented in order to prevent over generation beyond the recommended levels at Kafue Gorge and Kariba North Bank Power Stations.

