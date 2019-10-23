President His Excellency Dr Edgar Lungu has declared October 25th, the day after Zambia’s Independence Day, a public holiday.

On Thursday, Zambia will be celebrating 55 years of Independence from the United Kingdom on this day in 1964 and is the National Holiday.

“As we prepare to celebrate our Country’s 55th Independence Anniversary on 24th October, this year, I have declared Friday 25th October as a public holiday to give citizens enough time to reflect on our duties and obligations as citizens of this great nation,” President Lungu said.

“Let us use this time to appreciate the sacrifice made by our fore fathers and mothers, the heroes of our struggle for independence,” he said.

“As President John F. Kennedy once said “Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country.” May that be said about Zambia as we turn 55. God bless Zambia! All One, Strong and Free.”

[Read 177 times, 177 reads today]